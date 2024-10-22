Cincinnati Bengals To Put Uniform Combo Winning Streak On the Line Against Philadelphia Eagles
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will try to stay perfect to get back to even.
The Bengals announced in August that Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles would be the one in which they would wear their “White Bengal” uniform.
This will be the fifth time the Bengals have won the combination, which features white helmets, white jerseys, white pants and white socks, and the team is 4-0 in its previous White Bengal games.
Three of the previous four were primetime games – Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and a road Monday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.
The other was 4:25 kickoff at the Pittsburgh Steelers in November 2022, with most of the game being played under the lights and a night sky.
When the Bengals picked the Eagles game this year, they thought it would be a similar circumstance with the game ending under the lights following a 4:25 kickoff.
But the NFL flexed the game to a 1 p.m. start last Tuesday.
Here are the results of the previous White Bengal games:
Week 4, 2022 – Bengals 27, Dolphins 15
Week 11, 2022 – Bengals 37, Steelers 30
Week 3, 2023 – Bengals 19, Rams 16
Week 13, 2023 – Bengals 34, Jaguars 31 (OT)
