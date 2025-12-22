Tee Higgins Details Path Back From Concussion, Alteration to Helmet

CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins returned to the field in a big way statistically on Sunday and even more importantly exited the 45-21 win over Miami without any more concussion issues.

The Bengals star wide receiver helped Cincinnati post its highest point total of the Zac Taylor era with three catches for 53 yards and one touchdown. The organization did right by him to take extra precautions surrounding two concussions in three week span.

"Higgins was cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol," Ian Rapoport tweeted on Saturday. "Cincy had Higgins see renowned concussion expert Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh to confirm the clearance and offer additional reassurance that Higgins was cleared to play."

The Bengals star discussed the process to return to the field this weekend after making a trip to see the top concussion specialist and adding more padding to a newly fitted helmet.

"Honestly, you know, praying that I come here and get positive news and come back with positive news to tell the team and things like that," Higgins said about the trip to Pennsylvania. "And that's what it was. ... Obviously I was very anxious and nervous, you know what they was gonna say. But I got peace of mind, it was okay."

Higgins joined the chorus of "competitors" in the Bengals locker room who want to treat this last stretch of the season like there's everything to play for. He heard what everyone was saying about not needing to play again this season, but checked the needed return boxes

He wanted to come back and help show why Cincinnati can be formidable offensively when healthy. Miami had been playing strong defense of late entering this game, but the buzzsaw ran right through them.

A historic one at that.

Joe Burrow eclipsed 20,000 career passing yards on a 35-yard completion to Higgins midway through the first quarter. He became the fifth-fastest player in NFL history to reach the 20,000-yard milestone.

"We executed better, at the end of the day. Tee (Higgins) started it off with those two big plays early," Burrow said. "That kind of set the tone for number one, how the day was going and number two, how they were going to play us. I think they had a plan, and then those two plays happened and then they had to change their plan. That's why Tee is who he is and why we value him so much. He just makes plays like that."

Cincinnati has a home matchup against the 3-11 Cardinals next week to start winding down this season.

