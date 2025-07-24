Cincinnati Bengals Visit With Top Free Agent Tight End Noah Fant Appears to End Without Contract
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially hosted tight end Noah Fant for a visit on Thursday according to the NFL's official transaction wire. The 27-year-old was released by the Seahawks earlier this week.
The visit appears to be over. That doesn't mean the Bengals won't sign the former first round pick, but it could be an indicator that he's going to take other visits before coming to an agreement with a team.
Fant would be a good fit in the Bengals' pass-first offense and could give them another weapon at tight end alongside Mike Gesicki.
"I can only say so much to him to make him come here," Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase said on Thursday. "He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.
Fant praised Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with a social media post on X a few years ago.
"Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," Fant tweeted as the Bengals were rallying past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
Fant reportedly has multiple suitors, but he is clearly intrigued by the possibility of joining an offense led by Burrow and Chase.
