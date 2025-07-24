Why Bengals May Have Edge Over Other Teams in Quest to Sign Top Free Agent Tight End
CINCINNATI — Free agent tight end Noah Fant is visiting the Bengals on Thursday.
The former first round pick was released by the Seahawks earlier this week and is expected to have plenty of suitors in free agency. Cincinnati may have an advantage over those other teams thanks to one person: Joe Burrow.
Fant praised Burrow with a social media post on X.
"Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," Fant tweeted as the Bengals were rallying past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
If the Bengals do sign Fant, he would give them another weapon in the passing game. He's not the best blocker in the world, but he's capable of playing in-line and is a much better receiving threat than Drew Sample or Cam Grandy.
The Bengals' tight end room could use another threat in the passing game alongside Mike Gesicki, especially with Erick All Jr. (ACL) out for the season.
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.
Check out Fant's tweet below:
-----
