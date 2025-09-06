Cincinnati Bengals Won't Face Cleveland Browns Star Rookie in Regular Season Opener
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns in their regular season opener on Sunday, but they won't have to deal with one of Cleveland's top weapons.
Browns running back Quinshon Judkins isn't going to play against the Bengals, despite agreeing to terms on his rookie contract on Saturday.
Judkins agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.4 million contract according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Cleveland took Judkins in the second round (36th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Judkins out, look for former University of Cincinnati star Jerome Ford to get the start at running back. Rookie running back Dylan Sampson should also get carries for Cleveland.
Fast Start
The Bengals are hoping to beat the Browns and start 1-0 for the first time since 2021.
Cincinnati started last season 0-3 and they've gotten off to 0-2 starts in each of the past three seasons.
"Every year's a new year. Every first game is a new first game," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "We just have to focus on the things we can control. I don't worry about whatever questions people have on us. Every day we've got things we're trying to focus on and improve on and try to turn some weaknesses into some strengths of ours. I feel comfortable with where we're at. I'm not worried about what questions people do or don't have about us. We just have to go out there and play well."
The Bengals swept Cleveland last season, but Joe Burrow is 3-5 against the Browns in his career. Getting off to a 1-0 start would be big for a team that is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast