CINCINNATI — The Bengals are re-signing Joe Flacco to a one-year contract, league sources have confirmed.

It's huge news for a Bengals team that needs stability at quarterback behind Joe Burrow. Cincinnati acquired Flacco in a midseason trade with the Browns.

Ultimately, the Bengals went 1-5 in Flacco's six starts, but the veteran gave the team and fan base hope. He completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Having a proven quarterback like Flacco behind Burrow would give the Bengals one of, if not the best quarterback room in the NFL.

"He’s been one of my favorite guys to be around," Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said at the NFL Combine. "I kidded him in our last discussion that he might be my last chance to coach somebody older than me. He laughed. I don’t know if he was pissed or thought that was funny. He was awesome. Great guy to work with. He brought the perspective and ability that only 20 years in the NFL and 200-whatever starts can bring. There are not a lot of people walking the earth like that. We love Joe. I’d love to have him back. He’s going to make decisions that are best for him and his family. We’ll see where it goes from there."

Proven Veteran Behind Burrow

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is introduced before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor raved about Flacco. Having a proven veteran behind Burrow is a major deal. Flacco has been there, done that in the NFL. If Burrow misses any time, Flacco can step in and keep the offense working.

"I think it’d be valuable. I think he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL," Taylor said in January. "I think anytime you’ve experienced that and you’re able to get him back, that’d be great. Now, I’ll let him speak for himself. He’ll have to look at those opportunities. But I know that he enjoyed his time here. I think it was good for all of us to get to know each other. And we’ll see what his future holds for him. He’s got to make that decision. He’s earned that as an old man. He’s earned the right to decide what he wants to do. But I do know that he wants to keep playing. And I appreciate that about him. So again, what a fun time that was, getting here, getting to know him and the effect he had on our team. And we’ll just see how it shakes out in the future."

Flacco weighed his opportunities and opted to return to Cincinnati. This is a big win for Burrow and the Bengals.

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