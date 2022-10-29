Doctor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Potential Recovery Time

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is dealing has a torn labrum and a hairline fracture in his hip according to multiple reports.

The 22-year-old hasn't been put on injured reserve yet and Jordan Schultz is reporting that the team will keep him on the active roster.

Dr. Brandon Bowers joined me on 700 WLW on Friday night to discuss the injury and potential recovery time.

"The labrum itself is cartilage and that's not going to heal on its own. The labrum is torn, it's going to be torn," Bowers said. "The only thing that fixes the labrum would be surgery. With the labrum tear, what it comes down to is pain and whether it impacts his ability to function as a football player. It's really gonna come down to function and pain for him."

The Bengals have to wait for the fracture to completely heal. Once that heals, Chase should be able to return to the field, assuming he can deal with the pain and can function the way he needs to in order to be successful on gameday.

"The key with the time away would be the healing of the bone," Bowers said. "Bone healing can take as little as four weeks. Being that this is a hairline fracture, it means that it's a small fracture and it should heal a bit more quickly."

Bowers also added that there's no way to speed up recovery. The Bengals and Chase just have to let his hip heal.

The team could still opt to put Chase on injured reserve. If they do so, he will miss at least four games and the earliest he could return would be in Week 13 (Dec. 4) against the Chiefs.

Listen to my entire interview with Bowers below. The interview starts at the 9:50 mark.

