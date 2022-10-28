CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't plan on putting Ja'Marr Chase on injured reserve according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Schultz is reporting that Chase has a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum.

The star wide receiver is expected to miss multiple games, but with the Bengals having a bye in Week 10, it sounds like the team wants to leave the door open to Chase returning ahead of their matchup with the Chiefs on Dec. 4.

If they placed him on injured reserve, he would miss at least four games and wouldn't be able to return until Week 13.

"He has a hip injury. He's gonna miss some time and he will make a full recovery," Taylor said. "Right now that's the information we have. We have a couple more days this week to make decisions on IR [injured reserve]."

