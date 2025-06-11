Eagles Sign Jihaad Campbell, Bengals Rookie Shemar Stewart One of Four Unsigned First Rounders
CINCINNATI — And then there were four.
The Eagles signed rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell on Wednesday according to Tom Pelissero. That means only four first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft are unsigned.
Jaguars star Travis Hunter, Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart, Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron and Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Stewart (No. 17) is the second-highest pick that isn't signed behind Hunter (No. 2).
He's clearly upset about contract talks and is the only healthy rookie not participating in the offseason program.
“I've never been a person to ask for more than what I deserve,” he added. “And (the Bengals) trying to implement something new, to me, is unfair. And I feel like I've been nothing but fair. I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I could understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I'm not. They trying to do all of this is crazy."
Stewart has been present for the entire Bengals' offseason program, but hasn't participated in any on-field drills.
"I thought I'd be on the field by now," he said. “You have to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL, a way more physical game."
For more on Stewart and the Bengals, check out our column here.
