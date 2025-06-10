Bengals First-Round Pick Shemar Stewart Has Pointed Words for Front Office, Says He Has Support of Stars on Team
CINCINNATI – A frustrated and defiant Shemar Stewart sat and his locker and spoke with reporters for nearly 10 minutes today following the Cincinnati Bengals’ first practice of mandatory minicamp.
As has been the case since the voluntary offseason program began, Stewart did not participate in practice due to a contract dispute that makes him one of five first-round picks who remain unsigned – and the only one that hasn’t practiced with his team.
“I’m 100 percent right,” Stewart said of his dug-in stance against the inclusion of a clause that could void guarantees in his contract.
And Stewart said he’s been emboldened in his stance by his new teammates, including the ones that have the biggest voices and paychecks.
“It's made it very easy when the people in here, in the locker room, say ‘you're doing the right things,’ especially the star players,” Stewart said.
He said he wants people to know he is not asking for anything special or extra in his contract, the total value of which is pre-determined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Stewart said he simply doesn’t agree with the Bengals trying to use him to set a precedence.
“I've never been a person to ask for more than what I deserve,” he added. “And (the Bengals) trying to implement something new, to me, is unfair. And I feel like I've been nothing but fair. I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I could understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I'm not. They trying to do all of this is crazy."
The longer Stewart talked, the most frustrated he grew.
His most pointed comment came nearly five minutes into the interview when he was asked how far he is willing to take things if neither side is willing to budge?
Stewart answered as though he was speaking directly to the front office rather than reports.
“As in how far I'll take it, it just depends,” Stewart said. “I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before. But in y'all's case, y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games.”
Earlier in the conversation, Stewart censored himself from saying those exact words he was asked why he thinks the Bengals are choosing to make him a guinea pig of precedent.
“If I really wanted to say ... I can't say what I really want to say. It's their contract. They can do whatever with it.”
A few minutes later, he let it rip.
The No. 17 pick in the draft, Stewart is taking issue with the fact that neither of the team’s last two first-round picks who were selected later than he was – (Myles Murphy went 31st in 2023 and Amarius Mims was 18th last year) – were asked to do.
Stewart said he wished he could have been on the field for the entire offseason program, and he deemed it imperative for him to be under contract and ready to practice when training camp begins in July.
“It’s very important,” he said. “You have to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL, a way more physical game. I thought I'd be on the field by now.”
Stewart, who is the heir apparent to Trey Hendrickson, who is embroiled in his own standoff with the Bengals front office, brought the 2024 sack leader into the conversation without being asked about him.
“We’ll all agree (paying) Trey (Hendrickson) would be right, right? But some can still say he’s 1 percent wrong for being under contract,” Stewart said. “In my case, I’m 100 percent right, so it should be a no brainer. Trey’s case should be a no brainer, too. But I guess they don't feel like that.”