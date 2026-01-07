CINCINNATI — One of the Bengals' potential options for the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft just declared he is officially entering the class on Wednesday.

Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs announced the entry on his social media accounts.

"I'm thankful for every coach who invested and believed in me. Coach Day, Coach Walton, Coach Guerrier, Coach Patricia, Coach Saban, and Coach T-Rob, thank you for the trust, the lessons, and the standard you demanded each day," Downs wrote in his goodbye post. "And to my brotherhood, appreciate the bonds made and memories shared. To Buckeye fans and the entire Ohio State community, thank you for the pride, passion, and support that make this place special.

"To Alabama fans, thank you for welcoming me from day one and for the support and love you showed me during my time in Tuscaloosa. Thank you to those around the facility who made this experience truly special with the work you did behind the scenes. Especially Stew, Kaila, CJ, and Molly... After a lot of prayer and reflection, I have decided to declare for the NFL Draft. I'm grateful for this chapter and proud to forever be a Buckeye."

The 2025 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year tallied 68 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a sack this past season. He led an Ohio State defense that ranked No. 1 nationally in points per game allowed (9.3). Downs was a unanimous All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner as well.

The Mock Draft Database's consensus big board has him ranked seventh overall and first among safeties.

Oregon's Dillon Thieneman is the next closest safety at 44th overall. Mock drafts have been tying the Bengals to Downs for months as they make a big decision on Geno Stone's future with the team this offseason.

