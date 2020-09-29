SI.com
Earl Thomas' meeting with Texans on hold, door open for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — It turns out Earl Thomas might not be Houston-bound after all. 

His scheduled workout and meeting with the Texans has been put on hold according to Josina Anderson. The news comes just one day after the Texans were expected to land the All-Pro safety. 

Thomas, 31, has always dreamt about playing for Dallas.  

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the star safety during a radio appearance with 105.3 The Fan. 

"I am aware that Thomas is out there, No. 1,'' Jones said. "No. 2, I also am interested at this juncture of improving this team now, right now.

"And, so, you'd assume that I'm right on top of and I am. We are. And what we're doing will be gauged by that. I know our fans don't expect to know the details of what might be going on relative to this issue because it's potentially very competitive and it's also dependent on our evaluation and just how much we want to act on it. We're very on top of this and very on top of doing anything we can do to help us the next game and for the rest of the season.''

The Cowboys are 1-2 this season. Their defense is giving up 33 points-per-game. Signing the seven-time Pro Bowler could certainly help their lackluster secondary. 

Thomas was released by the Ravens in August for "personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team.

The move came after he punched fellow safety Chuck Clark. Thomas wasn't a first time offender. He confronted nose tackle Brandon Williams after a loss to the Browns last season. He also missed or was late to several meetings during his 17 months with the Ravens.

Thomas was a Pro Bowler last season, appearing in 15 games. He had two interceptions and one forced fumble in 15 games. It was his first season in Baltimore, after spending nine years in Seattle. 

It appears Thomas may want to wait another week to sign a deal, just in case the Cowboys are interested in his services. 

