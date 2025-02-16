ESPN Names Bengals 'Teetering Contender' Entering 2025 Offseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are entering a crossroads offseason with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler naming them teetering contenders this week.
Key pieces from this decade's AFC Championship game runs are due/deserving of new contracts in Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and Tee Higgins.
"The Bengals' threshold for spending will be tested more than any other team this offseason," Fowler wrote. "Three of their top stars -- Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Tee Higgins -- need new deals. Chase and Hendrickson are 2026 free agents who have no interest in playing out their current deals, and both can command well above $30 million per year. Heck, Chase might try to push for $40 million. Higgins, a free agent, will be difficult to keep, as many teams project him pushing the threshold of $30 million per year. And that's not even counting the need to improve the defense at several positions that have aged or underperformed. It will be fascinating to see how the Bengals' front office handles it all. At least it has money to spend, with more than $40 million in cap space. It can create more by releasing Sam Hubbard ($9.6 million) and Sheldon Rankins ($9.5 million)."
All of this comes amidst a trade request by linebacker Germaine Pratt, which Cincinnati would be smart to move forward with if other teams are willing to give them a draft pick(s) for his services.
It's similar to when Cincinnati traded Joe Mixon last March after they were willing to release him. There is reportedly a market for Pratt.
