All Bengals

Fantasy Football Preview: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Tee Higgins and Chase Brown Will Shine for Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy football players everywhere should have their eyes on the Bengals.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense is hoping to be even better this season. What does that mean for fantasy football players?

You should be all in on Joe Burrow and the gang. Here are thoughts on the Bengals' Big Four with fantasy football drafts happening across the country:

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was up on the sideline during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Burrow just had the best and most consistent training camp of his career. He's healthy, moving as well as he's ever moved in the pocket and throwing the ball with elite precision.

"You're just constantly improving every day in every facet of your game," Burrow said in July. "There's never an area of your game that you stop working on."

Improvement noted. Burrow completed 18-of-24 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns in two preseason games. He led the Bengals to four touchdowns on five possessions.

What is the continuity on this offense do for you when you look at what you can do this year? 

"When we have guys back like we do, it should be seamless, year in and year out, game in and game out," Burrow said in July.

Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chase had a record-setting 2024 campaign and there's no reason to think he'll slow down this year. Using the top pick on Chase is a no-brainer, especially in a PPR league.

Look for the Bengals star to either lead the league in catches or be among the NFL leaders in that category. He's also a touchdown machine, which separates him from other top receivers. He has 46 touchdowns in four NFL seasons, including 17 scores last season.

Chase is worth the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts.

Chase Brown

Chase Brown
Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball at Cincinnati Bengals practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown was elite down the stretch of last season. The Bengals plan to feed him this year. Don't be surprised if he leads the team in yards from scrimmage.

If you told the average NFL fan that a man named Chase would lead the Bengals in yards from scrimmage, they would immediately think of Ja'Marr Chase. Well, Brown could easily lead the team in that category this season.

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass during the second day of preseason training camp in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, July 24, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Higgins is such an intriguing player. He had a career-high 10 touchdowns last season in 12 games and he didn't finish the 12th contest due to injury.

Fantasy owners should bet on the 26-year-old playing in more games this season, which should lead to more production. He's locked in as a WR2 in all formats and should be in line for 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns again this year.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News