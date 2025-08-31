Fantasy Football Preview: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Tee Higgins and Chase Brown Will Shine for Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense is hoping to be even better this season. What does that mean for fantasy football players?
You should be all in on Joe Burrow and the gang. Here are thoughts on the Bengals' Big Four with fantasy football drafts happening across the country:
Joe Burrow
Burrow just had the best and most consistent training camp of his career. He's healthy, moving as well as he's ever moved in the pocket and throwing the ball with elite precision.
"You're just constantly improving every day in every facet of your game," Burrow said in July. "There's never an area of your game that you stop working on."
Improvement noted. Burrow completed 18-of-24 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns in two preseason games. He led the Bengals to four touchdowns on five possessions.
What is the continuity on this offense do for you when you look at what you can do this year?
"When we have guys back like we do, it should be seamless, year in and year out, game in and game out," Burrow said in July.
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase had a record-setting 2024 campaign and there's no reason to think he'll slow down this year. Using the top pick on Chase is a no-brainer, especially in a PPR league.
Look for the Bengals star to either lead the league in catches or be among the NFL leaders in that category. He's also a touchdown machine, which separates him from other top receivers. He has 46 touchdowns in four NFL seasons, including 17 scores last season.
Chase is worth the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy drafts.
Chase Brown
Brown was elite down the stretch of last season. The Bengals plan to feed him this year. Don't be surprised if he leads the team in yards from scrimmage.
If you told the average NFL fan that a man named Chase would lead the Bengals in yards from scrimmage, they would immediately think of Ja'Marr Chase. Well, Brown could easily lead the team in that category this season.
Tee Higgins
Higgins is such an intriguing player. He had a career-high 10 touchdowns last season in 12 games and he didn't finish the 12th contest due to injury.
Fantasy owners should bet on the 26-year-old playing in more games this season, which should lead to more production. He's locked in as a WR2 in all formats and should be in line for 1,000+ receiving yards and 10+ touchdowns again this year.
