Former Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton Has Workout Scheduled, Could Reunite With Familiar Face
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton will workout for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The former Bengals corner was released by the Dolphins earlier this week.
If Hilton signs with Indianapolis, he would reunite with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. There's "mutual interest" in a reunion according to Schultz.
Hilton signed with Miami on July 26, but was released on August 24. Miami gave the veteran an opportunity to latch on with another team with the start of the regular season just a few weeks away.
Hilton was a staple in the Bengals' nickel cornerback spot over the past four seasons. He signed with the Bengals prior to the 2021 campaign after starting his career in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old had six interceptions and 283 tackles during his time with the Bengals.
Hilton helped the Bengals make it to back-to-back AFC Championship Games and Super Bowl LVI in his first season with the team.
The Bengals don't play the Colts this season.
Younger Cornerback Room
The Bengals decided to go young and stay young at cornerback. They kept six corners on their initial 53-man roster. Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt will start this season with Hill likely manning Hilton's old role at nickel. Josh Newton and DJ Turner II will also see a ton of playing time, even though it's unclear which player (Newton or Turner) will start.
Turner is listed as the starter on the Bengals' current depth chart.
"I think he’s a better all around player right now. He’s great on the long ball and the ball outside the red line," defnesive coordinator Al Golden said. "What he’s gotten better at is the intermediate routes, the back shoulder routes. Love his red zone one on ones the last time he did them. I think he’s improved in a lot of areas. That’s really a function of that room. I think you could say the same about Marco Wilson. There’s a number of guys in that room you could say have done a good job improving."
The Bengals kept six cornerbacks on their 53-man roster Hill, Taylor-Britt, Turner, Newton, Wilson and DJ Ivey.
