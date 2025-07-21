Mike Brown, Duke Tobin Note Bengals Efforts To Extend Trey Hendrickson Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown dropped his thoughts on the Trey Hendrickson situation during Monday's annual media luncheon and echoed the sentiments of Duke Tobin.
Both want to get Hendrickson a raise and back on the practice field as the Bengals best defender fights to make more than $16 million in cash this coming season. The team president noted negotiations are ongoing.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
The Bengals' director of player personnel made his thoughts clear as well.
"He’s an important part of our team," Tobin stated about the star in a quote from CLNS's Mike Petraglia. "He’s under contract and we expect all our guys under contract to be here [on Wednesday]. He’s earned a raise and we’ll see if we can get something done."
Less than two days remain for a deal to get done before Hendrickson can continue using his playing leverage by staying away from the team. Brown wants to overcome some of the differences, which have reportedly been over contract length and dollar amount.
“There’s a lot of focus at the Bengals level [on a Trey extension]. I want it done and I think Trey does too," Brown noted about the focus.
The two sides know what they want, and are stumping for that until the candle burns out.
"We like Trey as a person," Brown noted. "He's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we've been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We never have an easy time of it. But there's one thing that is consistent. It always gets done, and I think this one will but we'll see. I've been proven wrong before, but I have pretty high confidence that we'll get there at the end."
Getting it done at least before August would better set Cincinnati up to shake off the slow-start issues that have plagued the franchise this decade.
