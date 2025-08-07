Former Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Steelers signed former Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside to a one-year contract on Thursday afternoon.
Woodside, 30, spent last season on Cincinnati's practice squad. The Bengals released him last month after signing Desmond Ridder.
Ridder was one of three quarterbacks that the Bengals worked out before parting ways with Woodside.
"Right out the gate, I thought Desmonddid a really good job getting with Brad Kragthorpe and learning the system," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Really impressed with how quickly he’s picked it up. Jake playing a healthy amount in the game when Joe comes out and Desmond getting a chance to play whatever’s left will be the plan for him."
Steelers rookie Will Howard suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand and is expected to miss the entire preseason. That paved the way for Pittsburgh to add to their roster.
The Bengals originally selected Woodside in the seventh round (249th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 13 games for the Titans (11) and the Falcons (2).
Ridder will hope to do something that Woodside couldn't do: convince the Bengals to keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.
The Bengals host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 16. The Bengals will wear their "White Bengal" uniform for the primetime affair.
Cincinnati is 4-1 in the uniform combo. The lone loss was to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Eagles last season. They beat the Steelers, Dolphins, Jaguars and Rams in the White Bengal uniforms before the loss to Philadelphia.
The Oct. 16 game against the Steelers is a perfect time to get revenge. Pittsburgh essentially ended Cincinnati's season last year when they beat the Bengals 44-38 on Dec. 1. The Bengals fell to 4-8 on the season. They ended the year with five-straight wins, but their 9-8 record wasn't good enough to qualify for the playoffs.
The Bengals also play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Nov. 16. Check out the official announcement below:
