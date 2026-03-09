Cincinnati Bengals Star Trade Option Taken Away By NFC Team

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't be reuniting Rashan Gary with Jerry Montgomery. The Athletic's insider Dianna Russini reported the Cowboys are trading for the star Packers edge rusher ahead of the Packers releasing him this offseason.

"Trade! The Dallas Cowboys are trading for Packers DL Rashan Gary, sources tell The Athletic." Russini posted on X. "Dallas bolsters its pass rush with the addition of the 2019 first-round pick. The Packers will receive a 2027 third-round pick in return.

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the compensation for Green Bay is a 2027 fourth-round pick

Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery coached Gary for much of this decade, and he could've helped the Bengals pass rush, but it won't be happening.

Cincinnati is still in the mix for a lot of defensive talent ahead of the legal tampering period opening at noon ET today. They now have to do the bulk of that defensive line boosting in free agency with Gary off the market.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin trusts defensive coordinator Al Golden to right the ship.

"You know, I've always been very impressed with Al. And the thing is, Al is very flexible," Tobin said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "You know, he can take what he has and make a good defense out of it. He can, and I believe that, and I think he will do that. He has a vision for what he wants to be, and it's my job to go out and fill the needs that will fulfill that vision. And so, yeah, do I have 100% confidence that we'll get that done together? I do.

"I believe in Al, I believe in Zac (Taylor). I think their vision is the right vision, and it's on the guys in the personnel department, with their help, to go out and identify guys and then see if we can get them signed. You know, it's a two-part thing. You can want somebody, and maybe they don't want you, or they go somewhere else, and they're not available to you, but we want to identify the right ones, then we want to go out and attack and see if we can get them to Cincinnati."

