Former Cincinnati Bengals Running Backs Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans Workout for Houston Texans
CINCINNATI — A former Bengals running back could reunite with Joe Mixon in Houston.
Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams both worked out for the Texans on Thursday according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. The Texans also brought in Nyheim Hines for a workout.
Evans appeared in 34 games over four seasons with the Bengals. He missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Cincinnati's joint practice with the Bears on August 15. The Bengals took the 27-year-old in the sixth round (202nd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Evans was primarily a contributor on special teams, but did run for 87 yards and finish his Bengals tenure with 19 receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Williams was a key piece of Cincinnati's special teams unit over the past few seasons. He spent six years in Cincinnati (2019-24). Williams appeared in all 17 games in each of the past two years, playing 547 snaps on special teams over that span.
Both Evans and Williams were teammates with Mixon and could reunite with him in Houston.
Chase Brown emerged as one of the best young running backs in the league last year, compiling 990 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and seven touchdowns. He also had 54 catches for 360 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
The Bengals running back room appears to be set behind Brown. They signed Samaje Perine in free agency, re-negotiated Zack Moss' contract and selected Tahj Brooks in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
