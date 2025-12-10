If Trey Hendrickson's Time with Bengals is Over, He'll Have a Spot in Top 10 in NFL History in Sack Category

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson won’t play another regular season game for the team in 2025 after undergoing core muscle surgery this week.

And he may not ever play for the team again with him set to become a free agent in March.

If Hendrickson’s time in Cincinnati is finished, he will find himself ranked in the Top 10 in NFL history in an impressive category.

With 61 sacks in 72 games with the Bengals, Hendrickson averaged 0.85 per contest.

That puts him the Top 10 in NFL history for most sacks per game with a franchise.

Hendrickson’s 0.85 average is tied for seventh with Chandler Jones, who had 71.5 sacks in 84 games for the Arizona Cardinals.

Only one player in NFL history has averaged more than one sack per game for his team.

Hall of Famer Reggie White had 124 sacks in 121 games (1.02) for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett is closing in with 122.5 sacks in 130 games (0.94).

Here are the rest of the Top 10 (min. 16 games played for team):

Jared Allen, Minnesota Vikings 0.89 (85.5 in 96 games)

Kevin Greene, Carolina Panthers 0.88 (41.5 in 47)

Aldon Smith, San Francisco 49ers 0.88 (44 in 50)

T.J.Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers 0.88 (115 in 134)

Hendrickson 0.85

Jones 0.85

Matthew Judon, New England Patriots 0.84 (32 in 38)

Dexter Manley, Washington Redskins 0.83 (91 in 109)

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys 0.83 (52.5 in 63)

Hendrickson’s 61 sacks rank fifth in Bengals history behind Eddie Edwards (83.5), Carlos Dunlap (82.5), Geno Atkins (75.5) and Reggie Williams (62.5).

The NFL made sacks an official stat in 1982, and using that as the starting point, Edwards’ and Williams’ numbers would be much lower.

But the team recognizes them and their sack totals after commissioning a project to go back through every game film prior to 1982 and record how many plays would have counted as sacks.

Additionally, Hendrickson has three of the top four individual sack totals in franchise history.

Coy Bacon holds the record with 22 in 1976, while Hendrickson had 17.5 in 2024 and 2023 and 14 in 2021.

