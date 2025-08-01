Former Cincinnati Bengals Starter Signing With Dallas Cowboys After Impressive Workout
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals offensive lineman La'el Collins is signing with the Cowboys according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star Telegram.
Collins, 32, spent one season in Cincinnati (2022), helping the Bengals reach the AFC Championship Game. He started 15 games for Cincinnati before suffering a torn ACL in December of that season. He hasn't appeared in an NFL regular season game since the injury.
Cincinnati signed to a three-year deal in the 2022 offseason following their run to Super Bowl LVI, but back and knee issues hampered him enough let him go the next offseason.
Collins spent time on the Bills' roster last season. He played the first six years of his career in Dallas.
Collins previously worked out at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash—the same gym that Joe Burrow works out at in the offseason.
Collins impressed the Cowboys during his workout, which led to him being signed by the team.
It's safe to say Collins was impressed by Burrow during his time in Cincinnati.
"He's everything that I thought he was," Collins said on December 15, 2022. "A winner, competitor, tough guy, mentally and physically strong, selfless guy. Super dialed in each and every week. Makes the throws that a lot of quarterbacks can't make. To see his game and to be that young where he is. Man, he's not even scratching the surface.
"He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. To me, the best. I love protecting him and blocking for him. When you give him time man, that guy can do some special things."
While Collins wasn't the same player in Cincinnati that he was during his first stint in Dallas, he did help the Bengals in his lone season with the team. Unfortunately, the ACL injury derailed his chances and possibly the Bengals' chances of making it to a second-straight Super Bowl.
The Bengals released Collins prior to the 2023 season. He was still recovering from the torn ACL and the team opted to clear cap space right before the season started.
The Cowboys can slot Collins in as needed depth along their offensive front to protect star quarterback Dak Prescott as he tries to thread passes to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton got injured this week and is slated to miss at least a month, according to multiple reports.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast