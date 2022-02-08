LOS ANGELES — There's been plenty of chatter about the Bengals' offensive line this season and rightfully so.

Joe Burrow was sacked 51 times in 16 regular season games and has been brought down another 12 times in three playoff games.

Now the Bengals face arguably the best defensive player in football in Aaron Donald. The Rams also have Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and a plethora of pass rushers that could make like tough on Burrow in Super Bowl LVI.

"The narrative is the narrative," Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack said on Tuesday. "I could [not] care less. I don't get caught up in all that stuff. That's a nice story for you guys and the fans to worry about. Not for us."

The right side of the Bengals' offensive line has been a major issue. Hakeem Adeniji has struggled at right guard and Isaiah Prince hasn't been able to fill the shoes of veteran Riley Reiff, who suffered a season-ending injury in December.

"They've been resilient throughout the year when they've needed to be their best," Pollack said.

The Bengals are going to need them to play at a high level on Sunday if they're going to have any chance of slowing down Donald, Miller and the Rams' pass rush.

