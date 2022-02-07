LOS ANGELES — Star quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly changed the Bengals organization and has put them in position to win their first World Championship in franchise history.

Cincinnati isn’t favored against Los Angeles in Super Bowl LVI, but there are analysts that believe Burrow can lead them past Aaron Donald and the Rams.

Put former Baylor and Washington Commanders star Robert Griffin III in that group. He believes Burrow’s playmaking ability in clutch moments could make all the difference in Super Bowl LVI.

“I watched Joe Burrow, not on the Houdini scramble where he put the ball out for the first down, but on the next one where he ran for 14 yards down the middle of the field [in the AFC Championship Game], kinda had the awkward slide and we both know I know a little bit about awkward slides, right? So Joe Burrow in that moment he got up and he kinda shrugged his shoulders off and I’m like ‘man, this guy in these moments,’” Griffin said on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. “You don’t want him to be driving down the field with a chance to win the game if you’re the opposing team. Because he does have ice in his veins and you hear all of these cliches. But that ‘it factor,’ he just has ‘it.’ In those moments he knows he can get the job done and he’s blessed with a skillset that is different than Tom Brady’s. Everyone wants to talk about the cerebral side and the killer instinct of Tom Brady, but Tom Brady doesn’t run and can’t run like Joe Burrow can. I’ve always felt like Burrow’s an underrated runner when it comes to those situations. You can’t just play 2-man against the guy because he can pull it down and get ya 14-15 yards on a scramble. So I just look at Burrow and there’s probably nobody I’d rather have at this point, even over Stafford, who he’ll be playing against in the Super Bowl. The Rams have to blow the Bengals out. If they don’t blow them out, I think the Bengals can win the Super Bowl.”

The Bengals have won all three of their playoff games by one possession. They beat the Raiders 26-19, before upsetting the Titans 19-16 and the Chiefs 27-24. It wouldn’t be surprising if the outcome of Super Bowl LVI was decided by one possession.

For more on the game, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

