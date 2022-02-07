LOS ANGELES — We're just six days away from Super Bowl LVI and the Bengals' offense continues to prepare for a Rams' defense that is loaded with stars.

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd had nothing but praise for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I think he’s definitely the best cornerback in the NFL,” Boyd said on Monday. “He’s just so rangy. He’s a big guy. He’s bigger than the average corner, so that’s what helps him a lot—because can cover a lot of range and he can get to a lot of spots sooner than other corners. I think we’ve just got to go out there and play our game. If we just play our game and make him play his best, that’s what we need. We love to compete. And no matter wherever he’s at, we’re going to take chances and throw the ball to our guys."

Ramsey could shadow standout rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who set a Bengals single-season record for receiving yards this season (1,455). If Ramsey guards Chase, then the Bengals' offense could lean on Boyd and Tee Higgins.

Ramsey had four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and nine tackles for loss in the regular season.

“He’s a great player and he understands his assignment, he understands how to play football, and he does a great job of doing that," Boyd said. "We’ve got to be at our best—any one of us—when we go out there and line up in front of him to figure out ways to win our matchup.”

