Ja'Marr Chase: 'All Of Us' Keep Diva Mentality Out Of Bengals' Wide Receiver Room

The Bengals best weapon is happy to share the wealth with his teammates.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals wide receivers are more than willing to share the wealth, and it's helped foster a great offensive culture.

Ja'Marr Chase discussed why the top trio of him Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd don't act like typical "diva" wide receivers.

"I don't know," Chase said about which receiver sets the "no-diva" tone. "Probably all of us. I mean we don't really care. When we see a match-up, and we know we have that advantage—we are going to ask for the ball. It's not us being divas. What it's about is just taking advantage of the matchup that's in front of us."

The trio nearly surpassed 1,000 yards each in 2021, with Boyd finishing at 828.

This season, Chase has missed four games, but still leads the team in targets (97), while Boyd (65) and Higgins (85) are right behind. Joe Burrow does a great job mixing the wealth for this passing game and the receivers are buying into that winning formula.

"That's how you bond," Chase said about winning helping the receiver culture. "You want to win, the only way we can really bond good you know is with winning. Come in here losing every game then we just gonna pout and be mad at each other. Winning helps the bond in the locker room."

The winning ways are rolling right now in Cincinnati. Chase's team currently has the longest win streak of any AFC squad and their longest since 2015.

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Five Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Big Win Over Cleveland Browns

DJ Reader's Stellar Play Commands Respect From Bengals' Teammates and Opponents

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Browns, Joe Burrow Gets First Win Over In-State Rival

Details Emerge About Joe Burrow and Bengals' Offensive Adjustments After Slow Start to Season

Joe Burrow Pokes Fun At Mac Jones When Asked To Compare Cigar Photos After National Championship Wins

Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals' Win Over Browns

Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Boyd

Playoff Picture: Bengals And Ravens Swap Tiebreakers With AFC North Race Winding Down

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Reflect on 'Perfect' Throw That Helped Propel Bengals Past Browns

Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'

Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones

Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room

By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok