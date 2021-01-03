Bengals Losing Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton

NewsAll Bengals+
Report: Bengals Running Backs Coach Jemal Singleton Departing For Kentucky

Singleton has been in Cincinnati for two seasons
CINCINNATI — Bengals running backs coach Jemal Singleton is planning on leaving Cincinnati at the conclusion of the season.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is planning on hiring Singleton to be the new running backs coach at the University of Kentucky according to FootballScoop.

A deal is not finalized, but Singleton's contract with the Bengals is set to expire following Sunday's game against the Ravens. 

Singleton has spent the last three seasons in the NFL. He joined Zac Taylor's staff in 2019, was with the Raiders for one year (2018) and spent two seasons in Indianapolis with the Colts. 

Singleton has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks with stops at Air Force, Oklahoma State and Arkansas.

The Bengals are parting ways with multiple assistants at the end of the season, including wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, defensive line coach Nick Eason and offensive line coach Jim Turner. 

More changes could be made in the coming days. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor defended his staff on Wednesday. 

"Extremely high, extremely high," Taylor said when asked about the confidence in his staff. "They were hired for a reason. I think there's great communication on the staff and really, really pleased with the job that they're doing."

It remains to be seen who else could be on the way out. Taylor appears to be safe, but after posting a 6-24-1 record, the Bengals' front office knew changes needed to be made. 

