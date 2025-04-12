Jihaad Campbell Makes Perfect Sense for Bengals in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals should seriously consider taking Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Campbell is a disruptive playmaker that would give their defense a jolt that it desperately needs.
The former Crimson Tide star can do a little bit of everything for the Bengals. He's a good blitzer off the edge, he's athletic enough to cover and make plays in space.
Unfortunately, he had left shoulder surgery last month and had a knee issue in college. If the Bengals give Campbell the green light from a medical standpoint, then there's no reason why they shouldn't target him in the first round.
"He is a first-round talent, although the medical feedback will be crucial for his final grade," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote. ""Missed second half of 2024 bowl game with left shoulder injury (Dec. 2024), which required surgery (March 2025) to repair "slight" tear in his labrum; missed 2023 season opener after requiring knee scope during fall practices (Aug. 2023)"
Campbell is 14th on Brugler's big board. He's 10th on Pro Football Focus' rankings and ninth in Daniel Jeremiah's rankings.
Putting Campbell next to Logan Wilson would make a ton of sense. He can learn from the veteran, but also be a plug-and-play linebacker that should be a tackling machine as a rookie. He should also give Al Golden another weapon to use on the edge.
Couple his versatility with his athleticism and there's no reason why he won't be successful in the NFL. Campbell posted a 9.88 Relative Athletic Score, which mean he tested in the 99th percentile among linebackers in the pre-draft process.
"Campbell is a tall, rangy and explosive linebacker. He was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher but initially moved to linebacker because of the Crimson Tide’s depth on the edges (SEE: Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, among others)," Jeremiah wrote. "This past season, he played both off the ball and on the edge. As an off-ball linebacker, he doesn’t possess elite instincts but offers excellent speed and physicality. He can range sideline to sideline and flashes the ability to thump off blockers and collect tackles on inside runs. He displays exciting tools in his pass-rush opportunities off the edge. He can burst/bend and finish. He also grew more comfortable in coverage throughout the 2024 season. He anticipates routes and positions himself to make plays on the ball. Overall, Campbell expands the playbook for defensive coordinators and his best football is ahead of him."
Assuming the Bengals' medical team gives the green light on Campbell, he should be on their short list of possible picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. For more on who they could pick, listen to our podcast here.