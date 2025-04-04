Top Defensive Prospect Could be Perfect First Round Fit for Cincinnati Bengals in 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need more playmakers on defense. Of course pass rush has been discussed, and rightfully so, but when it comes down to it, they only had one blue chip player on their defense last season: Trey Hendrickson.
Logan Wilson certainly has the ability to play at a higher level. Dax Hill, Myles Murphy and Jordan Battle are three of the many young guys the Bengals are banking on to take a big step forward this season.
Even if that happens, this defense needs another playmaker. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori may be the perfect fit.
Bruce Feldman shared some insight about the 6-foot-3, 220 pound safety.
"Emmanwori gets compared to former Seahawks enforcer Kam Chancellor because of his size, but former Cardinals star Adrian Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowler, is a better comp, according to South Carolina DC Clayton White," Feldman wrote. "White played at NC State with Wilson, who had similar size and was a more dynamic athlete than Chancellor. Inside the Gamecocks program, Emmanwori was known as 'Nick the Eraser.'"
The Bengals could certainly use a playmaker on defense that could help "erase" some of their flaws. It's worth noting that they are bringing Emmanwori in for a pre-draft visit.
A big element of that visit could be about his football intelligence. Is he a good enough processor to play deep safety, even if the Bengals would use him all over the field?
His college coaches certainly believe in his ability.
"As freakish as Emmanwori is, his coaches say the things that impress them most are his football IQ and ability to retain information," Feldman wrote.
"He’s as big as some defensive ends in college and faster than anyone on the field," one SEC offensive coordinator told Feldman. “He’s got so much range, it gives you a lot to worry about. There’s some inconsistency there with him on the film, but you just don’t see guys this size or are this athletic.”
Emmanwori ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. He also posted elite explosion scores with a 43-inch vertical leap and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump.
If the Bengals add a big, athletic playmaker on defense that contribute right away in the first round, then that's a major win for them.
Emmanwori not only fits that mold, but he's absolutely a candidate to be the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Don't be surprised if "Nick The Eraser" ends up in stripes 20 days from now.