Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase and Other Highlights from Training Camp

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase and Other Highlights from the Bengals' Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals welcomed fans back to Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday. Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase on a deep out. Tee Higgins also had an impressive catch.
Watch highlights from the session below.
For more highlights and a recap of the day, watch our training camp report below.
