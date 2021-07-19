Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting NFL Teams

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins could have a new home in the near future.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has been cleared after undergoing shoulder surgery and will likely visit teams in the near future according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Atkins, 33, has spent his entire career in Cincinnati. A return seems unlikely after the Bengals added multiple defensive tackles this offseason, including Larry Ogunjobi. The Vikings could be one of the many teams interested in the two-time All-Pro.

The Bengals took Atkins in the fourth-round (120th overall) in the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in 96 consecutive games before suffering a shoulder injury last August that forced him to miss half the season. He was ineffective when he was on the field due to the injury, which has hurt his value in free agency.

Atkins may have to take a one-year deal in hopes of re-establishing his value. He looked spry during training camp last summer before the should injury derailed his chances of making a ninth Pro Bowl.

The Buccaneers, Rams and Titans could also show interest in the veteran.

