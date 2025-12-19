Bengals vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Cincy to Cover)
The Miami Dolphins have benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with three weeks left in the season, turning things over to rookie Quinn Ewers for at least Week 16.
That caused a massive shift in the Bengals vs. Dolphins odds, moving Miami from home favorites to underdogs.
The oddsmakers now have the Bengals as road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 16 matchup.
Bengals vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals -4.5 (-108)
- Dolphins +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bengals: -218
- Dolphins: +180
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened due to Miami’s change at quarterback. The Dolphins moved from -1.5 to +4.5 at home, with the total dropping three points as well.
Can the Dolphins get a spark with a new quarterback under center?
Bengals vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
Hidden in the stretch of the Dolphins' recent wins against bad offenses is how bad the Miami defense is. They rank in the bottom 10 in almost every single defensive metric, including allowing teams to average 6.8 yards per pass attempt while ranking 23rd in opponent dropback EPA and 29th in opponent dropback success rate.
The Bengals may be out of the mix, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will still be on the field, and that's enough to torch the Dolphins' defense. Does Tua Tagovailoa have enough to keep pace with the Cincinnati offense? I don't think so.
Pick: Bengals +102 via DraftKings
Even though Iain’s prediction came before the quarterback change, all of his points stand. The Dolphins defense has been awful this season, and Joe Burrow should be motivated to get a road win in Miami.
This is the perfect spot for the Bengals to get a road win after being shut out by the Ravens last week.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 30, Dolphins 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.