Former NFL Quarterback Names Three Teams That Should Be 'Figuring Out' How To Trade For Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's football happiness has been a big talking point all week, and ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks the Wednesday comments should be making teams flock to the phones for trade calls involving the superstar.

Burrow 's had to fight through three major injuries in six years with Cincinnati, and his team is very likely to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season and the eighth time in the past 10 seasons overall.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said on Wednesday. "I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table."

The Bengals star dove deeper into how vividly fun he feels the game was before this injury.

"I wouldn't say I viewed it that way," Burrow continued. "Reflection on a lot of things that I've done and been through in my career. I think I've been through more than most, and it's certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so just trying to have fun doing it again."

Orlovsky named the Steelers, Raiders, and Jets as three teams that should be trying to trade for Burrow.

"Right now, it would shock me if three teams weren't on the phone today after what he said yesterday, figuring out, how do we make him part of our football team? Jets, Raiders, Steelers. Oh, those would be the three that if I were those three organizations, I'd be in a brainstorming meeting now. We are figuring out a way to propose a way to get Joe Burrow," Orlovsky said on ESPN Radio's Unsportsmanlike.

Everybody probably needs to pump the brakes a bit here.

Burrow made no indication he wants to leave Cincinnati, and also didn't indicate he's unhappy in particular with the organization. Losing sucks, and the Bengals have lost far too much given how well Burrow's played since the last AFC Championship run, but that doesn't mean he's giving up on the organization.

Burrow noted "there's a lot going on" in his football life AND personal life, along with those comments. The latter could've played into his mood as much as the former. We don't know, we can't read minds, but jumping to conclusions may only prompt Burrow to be more guarded with his public comments than he already is.

His season isn't dead yet, as he tries to keep the Bengals mathematical playoff chances alive with an upset win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Dan Orlovsky on ESPN this morning: "If [I'm the Steelers], we are figuring out a way to get Joe Burrow."



