Joe Burrow Has Interesting Response When Asked About Bengals Being NFL's Best Team
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't play in Cincinnati's preseason finale against Indianapolis on Saturday.
Instead, the 28-year-old stood on the sideline with the rest of the Bengals' starters. Burrow sported a backwards hat, sunglasses and was seen chopping it up with various his teammates throughout the game, including Tee Higgins.
Burrow had an interesting response to a fan when walking onto the field during warmups at Paycor Stadium.
"How does it feel to be the best team in the NFL?" a fan asked.
Burrow didn't hesitate with his response: "It's good."
Burrow certainly isn't lacking any confidence going into the 2025 regular season. He just completed the most normal training camp of his life where he participated in every practice, was healthy from start to finish and played the most meaningful preseason snaps of his career.
Burrow was impressive in the preseason, completing 18-of-24 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals averaged nearly six points (5.6) per drive with Burrow on the field and he finished with a passer rating of 136.8.
"Well, I think just being out there and leading not only the first group. Then we sat the [starting] receivers down, a couple of guys, and Chase (Brown) down," Zac Taylor said after Burrow's final preseason appearance. "He got a chance to throw the touchdown to Charlie and work all those different guys. And then there was Tahj and work with Tahj too. I think there was a lot of benefits there. You know, led us on four touchdown drives in five possessions. And really the fifth possession, we got called for an illegal procedure. A neutral zone infraction, which I'd like to argue with a little bit. So that one set us back and derailed that drive. But I thought overall it was good work for him."
The Bengals are hoping to get back to the postseason. They've come up short in each of the past two years, finishing 9-8. Last year they started the season 0-3 and 4-8, before rallying off five-straight wins. They were one win away from the playoffs.
The Bengals have finished with a winning record in four consecutive seasons (2021-24). That's a feat they've only accomplished one other time in franchise history (2011-15).
Starting off fast is important to this team. They'll look to do that when they play the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sept. 7 in the regular season opener.
Check out video of Burrow's reaction to the fan in a video courtesy of Joe Danneman below: