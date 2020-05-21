AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Joe Burrow reportedly earned LSU teammates' respect after fight during practice

James Rapien

Joe Burrow's LSU teammates have had nothing but praise for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. 

He helped lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and a national championship last season. His teammates began to respect him because of a fight that broke out during a scrimmage.

Safety JaCoby Stevens "smoked" Burrow in the red zone according to Brody Miller of The Athletic. The offense was shredding the defense in practice, which led to the hit.

Burrow's helmet came off according to one LSU staffer. He reportedly jumped up, charged at Stevens and grabbed the safety by the face mask.

A brawl between the offense and defense followed. Everyone on the team reportedly participated except for guard Adrian Magee, who was drinking water on the sideline. 

“Tory Carter comes in like a heat-seeking missile and takes somebody out, I can’t remember who,” one LSU staffer said.

Miller says a lot of Burrow's college teammates point to this moment as the time he first earned their respect. 

“Joe didn’t back down, and JaCoby, I think, respected him after that,” one person said. 

Even K’Lavon Chaisson was involved in the brawl. He wasn't practicing after tearing his ACL in 2018. 

Stevens refutes some of the details. He said the hit on Burrow wasn't intentional and that he ran into him while trying to bat down a pass. Stevens also said that Burrow didn't grab him by the face mask. 

Brawls in practice happen, especially when a defense is sick of getting carved up by the eventual Heisman Trophy winner. Burrow's competitiveness is going to get under some of his teammates' skin in the heat of battle. If all goes well, it'll help the Bengals come together the same way it did for LSU last season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals rookie Markus Bailey shares hilarious quarantine video

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted a hilarious video on TikTok

James Rapien

Podcast: The best remaining free agents, Jonah Williams and Chad Johnson's good deed

James Rapien discusses the top remaining free agents, Jonah Williams' potential, Chad Johnson's good dead and more

James Rapien

Bengals' defensive makeover called the most underrated move of the offseason

The Bengals' remade defense is the most underrated move of the offseason according to one analyst

James Rapien

Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The Bengals sent Chad Johnson a nice note and cigars for his continued support over the past few months

James Rapien

Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

The Bengals receivers were 11th in Pro Football Focus' rankings

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Iowa State offensive lineman Josh Knipfel as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson is known for his generosity. That continued when he left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

James Rapien

Which free agents make sense for the Bengals?

With cap room to spare, which free agents make the most sense for the Bengals?

James Rapien

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 on NFLPA's Rising Stars List

Joe Burrow is No. 1 again, this time on the NFLPA's Rising Stars List

James Rapien

Podcast: Joe Burrow's leadership, the latest on Joe Mixon and Paul Brown Stadium reopening

Joe Burrow the leader, the latest on Joe Mixon's extension talks with the Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium is reopening on Wednesday

James Rapien