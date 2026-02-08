Super Bowl LX is finally upon us with the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara.

While we obviously wish we were watching the Bengals play in the big game, there are players set to hit free agency this offseason that would drastically improve the Bengals odds of making it back to the Super Bowl in the 2026 NFL season.

Here are three players the Bengals could target in free agency that are playing in Super Bowl LX:

K'Lavon Chaisson, Defensive End

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

We are starting with a former LSU tiger and someone who I think could be a very realistic target for the Bengals in free agency.

After being drafted 20th overall by the Jaguars in 2020, Chaisson has bounced around the league with the aforementioned Jaguars, Panthers, and Raiders. Through that span, Chaisson notched only 10 sacks through five seasons and was a non-factor.

That all changed this season though, as he finally seems to be hitting his stride with the Patriots. During the 2025 regular season and playoffs, Chaisson totaled 10.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

At just 26 years old, Chaisson could be just getting started as an up-and-coming premier pass rusher in the NFL, which is something the Bengals have taken swings at in the past, the most recent example being Trey Hendrickson in 2021.

Coby Bryant, Safety

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Bryant is famous throughout Cincinnati already, as he was the corner opposite Sauce Gardner during the Bearcats team that reached the Cotton Bowl in 2021. He also won the Jim Thorpe award for the nation's best defensive back that season.

He started off at corner in the NFL during his first two years in the league, garnering limited playing time behind the likes of Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. Bryant moved to safety in 2024 and the move has paid off.

Ever since moving to safety, Bryant has totaled seven interceptions, a pick-six, two forced fumbles, and a safety. His growth has been remarkable, and at just 26 years old, he could come in and immediately lead a Bengals secondary that desperately needs a leader at the safety position.

The Bengals coaching staff and front office values leadership, and with his prior experience as a captain at the university of Cincinnati, along with the leadership qualities he has showcased in Seattle. It makes all the sense in the world to bring Bryant back home to the Queen City and have him lead a young defense with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

Jaylinn Hawkins, Safety

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) reacts against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Hawkins is another name that has faced adversity through most of his career. He was waived by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 after losing his starting role to Jessie Bates, ironically.

He went on to be claimed by the Chargers that same season, but did not make much impact. When Hawkins signed with the Patriots in 2024, however, he would begin to emerge as a reliable piece in the secondary on an otherwise horrendous defense.

Now, as he preps for his first Super Bowl appearance, Hawkins has enjoyed his best season as a pro by far with four interceptions, six passes defended, and a forced fumble. Where Hawkins excelled though is his tackling ability as he only had a missed tackle percentage of 10.5%, by no means is that the best in the league, but it would be a vast improvement to a Bengals unit headlined by Geno Stone's 20% missed tackle rate.

Hawkins is 28 years old and will be 29 by the start of next season, which means he is likely in his prime now as a safety, and with the adversity he has overcome and the stability brought to the Patriots enroute to them making a Super Bowl appearance, it makes too much sense for the Bengals to at least entertain the idea of bringing Hawkins in to lead their secondary.

Not to mention, the irony that would be if Hawkins who was replaced by Bates in Atlanta, comes to Cincinnati to possibly fill the void left by Bates.

The Bottom Line

The Bengals need to add to their defense this offseason and all three of these players could make an impact.

There is no time to think about the future for this team as Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins are all in their prime years. This has to be the offseason where they pull out all the stops to fix the defense and keep the offense in tact.

