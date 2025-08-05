Joe Burrow Makes Hilarious Happy Gilmore Reference Ahead of Bengals Preseason Opener
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is just two days away from making his season debut.
The 28-year-old will start on Thursday night in Philadelphia with the Bengals hitting the road to play the world champion Eagles in the preseason opener.
Burrow made a post on Instagram with four photos of him on the practice field with the caption "My happy place."
It's unclear if he meant to reference Happy Gilmore or not, but it's certainly a caption that has Adam Sandler's approval.
How Much Will Burrow Play on Thursday?
Burrow is expected to play multiple series on Thursday night, but it's unclear how many snaps he'll take.
"We don't have this targeted as the biggest play time for our guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We really picked Washington to be more of that. Another thing I hate to put in a stone - a couple of series, several series is what we'll give those starters."
Burrow hasn't played much time in the preseason during his five year career, but he wants that to change. The Bengals have started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons. They started 0-3 last season.
They believe starting faster is the key to returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
"I think you approach it a little differently when you start to get closer to the preseason games," Burrow said last month. "That'll feel more like a game week for me. Obviously, you're still doing training camp practices and trying to get the most out of those, but mindset wise, when you're traveling to these preseason games, it's going to be a little different mindset, a little different feeling. I think that would be positive."
The Bengals play the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, before traveling to Washington to play the Commanders on Monday Night Football. Look for Burrow to get significant playing time in both of those primetime matchups this preseason.
