Joe Burrow is No Longer the Favorite to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award since the Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick back in April.

That changed on Tuesday after Justin Herbert's stellar performance in a 30-27 loss to the Saints on Monday Night Football. 

Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He set the rookie record for most touchdown passes by a rookie on Monday Night Football. 

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft. He's completing 68.8% of his passes in four starts. 

Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers are 0-4 in games that he starts, but he's played at a high level in all four games. 

Burrow is coming off of his worst game as a pro. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is completing 65.2% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,304 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Bengals are 1-3-1 on the season. 

Both rookies look like franchise quarterbacks. This is just the start of what could be an awesome race for the remainder of the 2020 season. 

Check out the complete odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year below! Courtesy of BetOnline.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Player
Odds Week of 10/6/20
Current Odds

Justin Herbert

5/1

11/10 (+110)

Joe Burrow 

5/4

5/2 (+250)

CeeDee Lamb

14/1

7/1 (+700)

Chase Claypool

Off The Board

7/1 (+700)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

15/4

9/1 (+900)

Jonathan Taylor

14/1

18/1 (+1800)

Antonio Gibson

14/1

25/1 (+2500)

Jerry Jeudy

20/1

25/1 (+2500)

Justin Jefferson

14/1

25/1 (+2500)

James Robinson

20/1

33/1 (+3300)

Laviska Shenault Jr.

50/1

40/1 (+4000)

D'Andre Swift

33/1

50/1 (+5000)

Gabriel Davis

50/1

50/1 (+5000)

Tua Tagovailoa

16/1

50/1 (+5000)

Brandon Aiyuk

50/1

66/1 (+6600)

Tee Higgins

50/1

Off The Board

J.K. Dobbins

50/1

Off The Board

