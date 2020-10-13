Joe Burrow is No Longer the Favorite to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award since the Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick back in April.

That changed on Tuesday after Justin Herbert's stellar performance in a 30-27 loss to the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He set the rookie record for most touchdown passes by a rookie on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft. He's completing 68.8% of his passes in four starts.

Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers are 0-4 in games that he starts, but he's played at a high level in all four games.

Burrow is coming off of his worst game as a pro. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is completing 65.2% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,304 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Bengals are 1-3-1 on the season.

Both rookies look like franchise quarterbacks. This is just the start of what could be an awesome race for the remainder of the 2020 season.

