Joe Burrow is No Longer the Favorite to Win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been the favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award since the Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick back in April.
That changed on Tuesday after Justin Herbert's stellar performance in a 30-27 loss to the Saints on Monday Night Football.
Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He set the rookie record for most touchdown passes by a rookie on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick in April's NFL Draft. He's completing 68.8% of his passes in four starts.
Herbert has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chargers are 0-4 in games that he starts, but he's played at a high level in all four games.
Burrow is coming off of his worst game as a pro. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is completing 65.2% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,304 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. The Bengals are 1-3-1 on the season.
Both rookies look like franchise quarterbacks. This is just the start of what could be an awesome race for the remainder of the 2020 season.
Check out the complete odds for the Offensive Rookie of the Year below! Courtesy of BetOnline.
Player
Odds Week of 10/6/20
Current Odds
Justin Herbert
5/1
11/10 (+110)
Joe Burrow
5/4
5/2 (+250)
CeeDee Lamb
14/1
7/1 (+700)
Chase Claypool
Off The Board
7/1 (+700)
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
15/4
9/1 (+900)
Jonathan Taylor
14/1
18/1 (+1800)
Antonio Gibson
14/1
25/1 (+2500)
Jerry Jeudy
20/1
25/1 (+2500)
Justin Jefferson
14/1
25/1 (+2500)
James Robinson
20/1
33/1 (+3300)
Laviska Shenault Jr.
50/1
40/1 (+4000)
D'Andre Swift
33/1
50/1 (+5000)
Gabriel Davis
50/1
50/1 (+5000)
Tua Tagovailoa
16/1
50/1 (+5000)
Brandon Aiyuk
50/1
66/1 (+6600)
Tee Higgins
50/1
Off The Board
J.K. Dobbins
50/1
Off The Board