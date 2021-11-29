Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Hit on Joe Burrow: 'I Didn't Like It'
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
There were a few chippy moments in the game, despite it being a blowout.
Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt blocked Joe Burrow into the ground following an interception in the second quarter. It led to a scuffle in the middle of the field between multiple players on both teams.
The star quarterback didn't take exception to it after the game.
"He was just blocking me," Burrow said afterwards.
There wasn't a flag thrown on the play, but the Bengals' offensive line was clearly upset. Quinton Spain, Jonah Williams and the rest of the men in the trenches came to Burrow's defense.
"We don't want to see anything happen to our quarterback," Williams said on Monday. "We stood up for him after that but when you're frustrating the team that's usually a sign that you're doing a good job and doing what it takes to win."
Was it a clean hit?
"I don't think that he would have blocked anyone else on the field in the same manner," Williams said. "I don't know the rules to that extent. I don't like seeing anyone hit my quarterback like that. So I don't necessarily know the rules, but I definitely don't like it."
Watt was clearly frustrated. The Bengals moved the ball up and down the field on the Steelers and ultimately cruised to a 41-10 win. For more on the game, go here.
Watch Williams' full comments in the video below.
