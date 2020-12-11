Joe Burrow is Still Preparing and Watching Film

The rookie quarterback didn't let his birthday or his injury get in the way of watching tape

CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow turned 24-years-old on Thursday.

The No. 1 pick is in California recovering from reconstructive surgery on his left knee. He tore the ACL and MCL last month against Washington.

Burrow worked on his birthday even though he's out for the season.

His girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher posted a video on Instagram wishing Burrow a happy birthday. The rookie signal-caller appeared to be watching film of the Cowboys.

The Bengals host Dallas on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow's dedication, work ethic and leadership are all major reasons why the Bengals drafted him with the No. 1 pick. He's proving them right, even after suffering a significant injury.

“I talk to him through text every day, every other day. He just loves to stay engaged, see what’s going on in the locker room, how guys are feeling, what’s going on," Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard said on Wednesday. "He said the first few days were pretty painful, but it’s getting better and he’s just getting some movement, getting the swelling out, on that process, but he’s doing well out in California.”

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery, but he may not be fully healthy for the start of the 2021 season.

The general timetable for ACL/MCL reconstruction is 9-12 months. Burrow had surgery last week, which gives him a chance to be back for Week 1.

He's drawn praise from his teammates, including veteran Mike Daniels, who believes the Bengals "got the right one" when they drafted Burrow.

The Bengals are struggling without their star quarterback. They've scored 17 points in 10 quarters without him. Cincinnati has lost four straight games and seven of their last eight entering Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!