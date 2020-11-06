SI.com
Report: Johnathan Joseph Signing With Arizona Cardinals

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Johnathan Joseph isn't done yet. The veteran cornerback is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals according to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston.

He was released by Tennessee on Tuesday. 

The Bengals went after Joseph in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans. The 36-year-old was targeted 11 times and allowed eight receptions for 92 yards according to Pro Football Focus. 

Third-year wide receiver Auden Tate had multiple catches with Joseph in coverage, including a game-sealing 15-yard grab with two-minutes remaining.

The Bengals drafted Joseph in the first-round (24th overall) in the 2006 NFL Draft. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati before signing with Houston in free agency. 

READ MORE: Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase For the Second-Straight Week

READ MORE: Three Teams Claimed Wide Receiver Dante Pettis

Joseph played for the Texans for nine years and made two Pro Bowls (2011-12). He signed with the Titans in April. He has one interception and 29 tackles in seven games this season. 

Joseph joins an Arizona defense that includes former Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

The Cardinals are 5-2 on the season and in second place in the NFC West. They have one of the top offenses in the NFL, led by second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Joseph won't be eligible to play on Sunday against the Dolphins due to COVID-19 protocol, but he should be able to suit up for Arizona's Week 10 matchup against the Bills.

