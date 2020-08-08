Jonah Williams 'well prepared' to step in at left tackle for the Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are banking on Jonah Williams to be a plug-and-play left tackle this season.

They selected him with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He missed all of his rookie season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

He hasn't played an NFL snap. He hasn't appeared in a preseason game or even participated in a full padded practice in the pros.

Despite his inexperience, the Bengals are expecting Williams to give them something that they haven't had at left tackle since Andrew Whitworth left in free agency.

"Consistency," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said without hesitation. "We had so many guys playing last year at that spot, both out of necessity and injury. Things come up every week. It felt like we had a new tackle out there (every week). That wasn’t necessarily the case, but that’s how it felt sometimes. Just to have someone out there every day, in the same spot is gonna be stabilizing to that front.

"I’m really looking for Jonah (Williams) to come in there and stabilize the position and be consistent, so we can continue to grow upfront together both in the run game and in the pass game."

The Bengals' offensive line is arguably the most unproven position group on the team. They need Williams to be a mainstay in the trenches. He certainly looks the part after an offseason of work that included training with former All-Pro lineman Joe Staley.

"He got a year to reshape his body," Callahan said. "He looks like a pro, he doesn't look like a college kid anymore. His build and physique he kind of changed, not completely, but he walked up to get tested when he first got here I was like, 'Woo, hey, Jonah it's good to see you man.' He worked as hard as anybody last year."

Williams was a force during his college years at Alabama. He was the No. 1 overall tackle and the No. 4 overall player in the 2019 NFL Draft according to Pro Football Focus.

He hasn't had the luxury of minicamps and OTA's this season and he won't get any game reps before Week 1 because of the cancelled preseason, but he was able to sit and learn last season, which gives him an edge going into year two.

"He was in every meeting. He was working on his own," Callahan said. "He is well prepared to take that spot. He's going to be a rookie in some regards, because he hasn't played yet, so the play part of it has to happen quick. We have to get pads on and play football. That kind of goes for everybody on offense really. As far as everything he's done up to this point he does not look or feel like a rookie at all."

