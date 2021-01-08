JuJu Smith-Schuster Rips Browns Ahead of Sunday's Playoff Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Browns haven't won a playoff game in 26 years, but they're hoping to change that on Sunday against the Steelers.

Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh in a Wild Card round showdown.

This game has plenty of storylines. The Browns haven't practiced all week due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their facilities. Head coach Kevin Stefanski won't be at Sunday's playoff game because he tested positive for coronavirus.

Multiple players have also tested positive, including guard Joel Bitonio.

The Browns are clear underdogs going into Sunday's game and Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is confident that his team can take down Cleveland for a second time this season.

"I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year," Smith-Schuster said via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns."

Pittsburgh crushed Cleveland 38-7 in October. The Browns returned the favor last Sunday, edging out the Steelers 24-22 to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Smith-Schuster has been involved in his fair share of controversy over the past few weeks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin asked him to stop dancing on opponents' logos last month after a three-game losing streak, which included a 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Safety Vonn Bell took exception to Smith-Schuster's dancing and drilled the young wide receiver in the second quarter, which caused a fumble and helped Cincinnati pick up the win.

Smith-Schuster will be a free agent this offseason. He's just 24-years-old. He caught 97 passes for 831 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

