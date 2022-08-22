Kayvon Thibodeaux Ruled Out After Suffering Knee Injury Against Bengals

Giants star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux won't return to Sunday's game against the Bengals after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter.

Thibodeaux got hit back tight end Thaddeus Moss. The rookie was on the ground for a few minutes, but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

He was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after suffering the injury. Watch video of the play below

