Key Injury Gives Bengals Realistic Chance to Turn Season Around Over Next Few Weeks
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a real chance to right the ship this season if they can find a way to beat Pittsburgh on Thursday night.
Cincinnati has 2-4 on the season and they've lost four-straight games, but there's still hope they can turn things around.
The Bengals play the Steelers at home on Thursday night. If they can win that game, then they'll have a mini-bye before welcoming Justin Fields and the winless Jets to Paycor Stadium.
Not only is New York still searching for their first win, but they'll be without their top playmaker.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee. He's expected to miss "a couple of weeks" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After playing the four of the first six games of the season on the road, the Bengals have three-straight home games.
It goes without saying that they need to beat the Steelers to keep realistic playoff chances alive. If they do that and then find a way to beat the Jets and Bears at home, then they'll be right back in the thick of the playoff race.
"For sure, for sure," Joe Flacco said when asked if he believes in the Bengals' ability to rebound from their four-game losing streak. "Listen, this is a long season, and I know it’s easy to be down on yourself in hard times, but playing with confidence shows. So, we got to find a way to kind of get some of that back, but I think we do have the ability to do that. Listen, we got a big week coming up, and these division games are always good matchups and going in and playing a good game this upcoming week could help a lot with that. And today probably helped a little bit, but you still want to win the game.”
Wilson's injury is a big deal. He's one of the best players on the Jets roster. Him being out gives the Bengals a chance to string together a few wins—starting on Thursday night against the Steelers.
