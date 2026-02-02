Joe Flacco Opens Up About His Top Priorities in Free Agency Decision

Joe Flacco is set to become a free agent in March. The veteran quarterback gave the Bengals life in the middle of the season after Joe Burrow suffered a serious toe injury that required surgery.

He opened up about his mindset going into free agency during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.

"Listen, I want to play football. I don't know what that looks like. It's tough." Flacco admitted. "You never know what teams are thinking, and um, you try to be as proactive as possible, but I don't know necessarily if I'm an expert in anything besides just going out there and playing football, all the other stuff, you know, all the other games behind the scenes and all that stuff. I just, you know, I have no clue when it comes to that. So, I'm kind of going to sit around and just do what I know, which is get back to working out and keeping myself in shape and ready to go.

"I would still as always, like a chance to go play meaningful football and win football games. You know I'm 41 years old, but I still hate, I hate watching the playoffs and watching other guys win these games and be in these situations."

Flacco wants to play. The veteran also wants to win. He nearly saved the Bengals season, but poor execution from the team cost them in multiple late game situations. Cincinnati went 1-5 with Flacco under center, but could've easily had a winning record if they had executed in key situations.

One thing is clear: he wants to win.

"I played with Sam [Darnold] in New York and have a lot of respect for him and just got to see behind the scenes with him," Flacco said. "I'm definitely rooting for his success. But at the same time you'd much rather be that guy, and when this is your profession and it's what you do for a living, it always hurts just a little bit to watch other people do it."

Flacco played incredibly well for the Bengals, throwing 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions in six games.

Only time will tell at this point whether or not Flacco returns to Cincinnati to serve as Joe Burrow's backup, as he will surely test the market to see if he can secure a starting role elsewhere.

Watch the full interview below:

