Third Cincinnati Bengals Talent Named to 2026 Pro Bowl Games

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco is headed to the 2026 Pro Bowl Games!

The NFL announced on Friday that Flacco is joining Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for the event on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

This is Flacco's first career Pro Bowl appearance.

The 18-year veteran quarterback played in 13 total games this past season with 10 starts, completing 251 of 416 passes for 2,479 yards, 15 TDs, and 10 INTs. He started the first four games of the season for Cleveland, then led a large chunk of the season for Cincinnati after the Bengals traded for him on Oct. 7.

He started from Week 6 through Week 12 and ranked second in the NFL in completions (154), tied for third in TD passes (13), and fifth in passing yards (1,636) during that period. His selection marks the seventh QB in Bengals history to be named a Pro Bowler.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin had glowing praise for him after the season.

"I know Joe Flacco from afar. But when you meet him and get to appreciate what he is all about and what he accomplished here in such a short time, and then go out and have an injury, not be able to practice, and still go out and produce," Tobin said. "That speaks to him. It also speaks to our coaches and how they can immediately pivot and regenerate something that gave us a chance.

"Other parts of the team then decided it wasn’t going to give us a chance. That’s on me. That’s on me. But some things worked, and things that showed me, hey, we’ve got the right people in this building. Because that doesn’t happen. That was a rare, rare thing that you can create something out of nothing and then have the success that you had. I’m proud of that. I really am."

The games are played on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

