Key Member of Front Office Shares Insight Into Cincinnati Bengals' Approach in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2025 NFL Draft is just four days away and a key member of the Bengals front office shared his thoughts on Cincinnati's approach.
Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steven Radicevic joined Dave Lapham on the In The Trenches podcast to discuss all things offseason, including free agency and the draft.
He shared insight into what his approach is and how the Bengals will treat the No. 17 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I think it's important to take the best player available and you just roll with him," Radicevic said. "I'm a strong believer in that and that's what makes your football team better."
There's been plenty of talk about the defensive line and Cincinnati could certainly address their pass rush in the first round. Radicevic's comments also leave the door open for safeties Nick Emmanwori or Malaki Starks, a linebacker like Jihaad Campbell or even tight ends Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren.
If the Bengals take the best player available, one of those players may top their list. That could also take an offensive lineman in the first round for a second-straight year. Maybe Kelvin Banks Jr. or Tyler Booker ends up being the top guy on their board.
No one is going to argue with the importance of protecting Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Radicevic just reminded everyone that the Bengals know their needs, but they also want to take a top talent at pick No. 17. Check out the entire conversation here.
