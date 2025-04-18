Bengals Big Six: Six Players Cincinnati Bengals Should Take in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
I released my "Bengals Big Six" on Thursday afternoon.
What is the "Bengals Big Six?"
They're the six players I want the Bengals to target in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 17 overall pick.
There are also three honorable mentions that could be realistic targets for the Bengals, but I prefer someone else ahead of them that plays the same position.
The six players I went with have a realistic chance of making it to No. 17. Of course top prospects like Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell and Mason Graham would all be ideal, but those guys aren't going to make it to the Bengals in the first round and should be long gone when Cincinnati is on the clock.
Let's dive into my "Bengals Big Six" and explain why Cincinnati should add one of these players with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:
Disclaimer: These six players aren't ranked. We'll rank them next week.
1. Kelvin Banks Jr., Guard, Texas
Banks should be a plug-and-play guard in the NFL. There are questions about his length, but he's a high-end athlete that is just 21-years-old and could realistically develop into a Pro Bowl level guard.
Some will question him since his transitioning from offensive tackle to guard, but plenty of players have made that transition, even if the Bengals haven't had any luck in the recent past.
Kevin Zeitler is the only guard the Bengals have taken in the first round in team history. Banks could change that if he falls to the No. 17 overall pick.
2. Walter Nolen, Defensive Tackle, Ole Miss
Nolen may be the Bengals' top target on defense. He would instantly bring some pass rush juice to the middle of Cincinnati's defense. He's one of the only defensive tackles in this class that can defend the run at a high level, but also had some juice to the pass rush.
The Bengals met with Nolen at NFL Combine and also brought him in for a pre-draft visit. Cincinnati did the same thing with Amarius Mims last year before taking him with the 18th overall pick. Don't be surprised if Nolen is the pick on draft night.
3. Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, Oregon
Harmon gives the Bengals another quality option if they're hoping to give their defensive line a boost. The Bengals need guys that cause chaos and wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
Both Nolen and Harmon check those boxes. They're the only two defensive lineman I'd target at No. 17.
Both guys will play 500+ snaps as rookies and should make an impact. That's what the Bengals need in the first round.
Harmon should be disruptive as a rookie. He has the versatility to play multiple techniques on the line, will bolster the pass rush and will also help in run defense.
4. Nick Emmanwori, Safety, South Carolina
Emmanwori is one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's draft. He can be a playmaker that helps Cincinnati's defense in a bunch of different ways.
That's what's so intriguing about Emmanwori. It would be great to give new defensive coordinator Al Golden a "do-it-all" weapon. The former Gamecocks star can blitz, play around the line of scrimmage and is a more than willing tackler. He can also guard top tight ends in man-to-man coverage and is athletic enough to drop back and play free safety when needed.
He has great size 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He'd help Cincinnati's run defense, their secondary and their pass rush.
He earned the nickname "Nick the Eraser" at South Carolina. Adding a guy that can help erase opposing offenses and hide mistakes/flaws on defense is exactly what the Bengals need—even if he isn't a traditional free safety.
5. Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, Alabama
I'm not ranking these guys, but if I was, it would be hard not to put Campbell first on the list. He's the type of player the Bengals could build around on defense. He could certainly change their identity for the better and give Cincinnati a building block in 2025 and beyond.
He's as versatile as any player in this draft. Campbell would help the Bengals' pass rush as a blitzer off the edge, but he'd also be able to cover anyone coming out of the backfield and should help Cincinnati's run defense.
A duo of Logan Wilson and Campbell would have the potential to be the best 1-2 punch at linebacker in the NFL. Campbell would have to hit his ceiling for that to happen, but it's not out of the question.
He is recovering from shoulder surgery, so medicals are a question, but if the Bengals give him the green light, he's a perfect first round fit for Cincinnati.
6. Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan
Loveland is one of the most dynamic pass catchers in the 2025 NFL Draft. He may be the most dynamic pass catcher.
Combine that with his versatility to block in-line, run wide receiver-esque routes and his quality hands and it's easy to see why he could be the top player on the Bengals' board when they're on the clock at No. 17.
Tight end is a sneaky need with Erick All out for the 2025 season and his football future in question. Most look at Loveland and think he's Mike Gesicki 2.0, but he's a willing and capable blocker.
There aren't many humans on the planet that can be capable blockers in the run game and as dynamic as Loveland as a pass catcher.
I may be the only one saying it, but adding Loveland to the Bengals' offense would give Cincinnati and Joe Burrow a cheat code that would strike fear into the rest of the NFL. I understand their other needs, but Loveland should absolutely be in the mix at pick No. 17.
Honorable Mentions:
Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia
Emmanwori is ahead of Starks, but I wouldn't blame the Bengals for going with the Georgia star. Starks is a quality player that could come in and start right away for Golden. Don't be shocked if he's the pick at No. 17.
Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State
Warren is projected to go ahead of Loveland and is a better blocker, but he isn't as dynamic in the passing game. Both guys would elevate Cincinnati's offense and give them something they haven't had in the Burrow era. I'd be comfortable with Warren at No. 17, even if I give Loveland the edge.
Grey Zabel, Guard, North Dakota State
Zabel projects to be a day one starter and could be a future Pro Bowler. He'd likely be a trade down candidate for the Bengals, but he's an athletic, versatile lineman and also checks the character box. If the Bengals land him in the draft, they're likely getting a future captain and someone that could start at guard as a rookie.