Penei Sewell Has Impressive Showing at Pro Day in Front of Bengals, 30 Other NFL Teams

Sewell could be the favorite to be the Bengals' pick at No. 5

CINCINNATI — Three members of the Bengals organization attended Oregon's Pro Day on Thursday to watch Penei Sewell showcase his skills.

The 20-year-old is considered the top offensive line prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had an impressive showing, but it wasn't a flawless day for the star tackle.

Sewell measured in at 6-foot-4, 331 pounds. He ran a 5.09 second (unofficial) 40-yard dash and bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times.

He posted a 28-inch vertical jump, a 109-inch (9.1 feet) broad jump and ran a 7.80 in the three-cone drill. His rare athleticism was on full display for all to see.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, offensive line coach Frank Pollack and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin were there to watch Sewell work out.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

The one negative was Sewell's arm length. His arms are 33 1/4 inches long. Most NFL teams like their tackles to have 34-inch arms because it allows them to keep defensive ends away from their body.

This is by no means a deal breaker for the Bengals or any other team that is seriously considering taking him in the draft, but it is worth noting.

There are plenty of questions about Sewell's technique, but his strength and overall talent helped make up for those skills at the collegiate level.

Current Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams' arms are 33 5/8 inches long and that caused him to fall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Cincinnati took him with the 11th overall pick.

Sewell's case to be the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft got a boost on Friday. He has rare athleticism that every NFL team would love to have in an offensive tackle.

Watch videos from his Pro Day and check out his testing numbers below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade

Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver

Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard

Penn State Stars Have Huge Day

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts



Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook