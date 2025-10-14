Logan Wilson Reacts to Being Benched by Bengals: 'Clearly Zac (Taylor) Felt Otherwise'
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson was benched prior to Sunday's game against the Packers.
Rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter took the majority of the snaps in Green Bay. Carter was on the field for all 61 defensive plays and Knight was on the field for 56 of the 61 (92%) of snaps.
Wilson has 37 tackles and four passes defensed this season. He only played 12 snaps against the Packers. He addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since the coaching staff made the decision to play both rookies.
The veteran made it clear that he felt like he was still playing well.
"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson said. "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."
The veteran also made it clear that he was going to help Carter any way he could.
"I told him that like on Wednesday of last week. We found out about this on Monday and you know I put my put my arm around him (Barrett Carter) I told him I said there's gonna be no hard feelings between us," Wilson said. "I'm not gonna change who I am I still want to help you out I know I played a lot of football and there's things I can still pour into you and I told myself I was not gonna change who I am because of a time of adversity in my life and you know whenever my career is done like look back at this time of adversity and be able to tell my kids how to how to get through how to work through adversity like this and so that's what I'll be most proud of by the end of the day I'm still gonna work to continue to get better and just continue to support him as best as I can because that's what a good teammate would do."
Carter had 10 tackles against the Packers, but both he and Knight struggled in key moments. Josh Jacobs ran for two touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards-per-carry.
Watch Wilson's complete comments at the top of this page.
